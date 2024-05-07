Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.000-16.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 16.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Humana Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HUM opened at $319.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.14.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $342.00 target price (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus cut shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $424.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Humana

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.