Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on H. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $143.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.19.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.6 %

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $151.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.21, a P/E/G ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.94. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $161.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,592,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,207.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,592,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,084,248 shares of company stock valued at $326,572,489 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

