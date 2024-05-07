Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $47.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 28.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. On average, analysts expect Hydrofarm Holdings Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

