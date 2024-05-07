ICON Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 7th. In the last week, ICON has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $230.11 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 994,710,162 coins and its circulating supply is 994,710,160 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 994,708,490.8589749 with 994,708,584.8029598 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22788714 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $5,924,178.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

