Idaho Trust Bank Buys 2,043 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Idaho Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,158,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EWP stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,988. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $32.57.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.