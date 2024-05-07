Idaho Trust Bank Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Idaho Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VAW. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.93. 46,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,809. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $162.48 and a 1 year high of $205.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.95.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

