Idaho Trust Bank Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Idaho Trust Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after buying an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 828.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,411,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 294.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,691 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,188 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.55. 3,641,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,800,543. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.79. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

