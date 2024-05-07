Idaho Trust Bank Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Idaho Trust Bank reduced its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 11,186 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.31. The company had a trading volume of 52,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,733. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $134.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.50 and a 200 day moving average of $121.22.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

