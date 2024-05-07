Idaho Trust Bank Has $9.59 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Idaho Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Idaho Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,786,000 after buying an additional 4,492,092 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 574.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $205.16. 12,924,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,096,824. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

