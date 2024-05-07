Idaho Trust Bank Invests $281,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,598 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,548,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,453 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 6.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,657,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,790 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,635,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,127 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Intel by 13.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,788,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,381 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Intel by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,228,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.80. 26,585,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,171,855. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

