Idaho Trust Bank Lowers Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Idaho Trust Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 2.1% of Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,019,927,000 after buying an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,509,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $692,917,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $514.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,754. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $514.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $487.29. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $382.70 and a 12 month high of $536.63. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.