Idaho Trust Bank Purchases 13,454 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Idaho Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 2.1% of Idaho Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.79. The company had a trading volume of 111,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,621. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.20 and a 200 day moving average of $80.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

