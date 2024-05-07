Idaho Trust Bank Sells 3,733 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Idaho Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Idaho Trust Bank owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 74,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 370,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after buying an additional 147,750 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 142,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 32,263 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.61. 1,568,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,768. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

