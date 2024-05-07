Idaho Trust Bank Sells 5,300 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Idaho Trust Bank decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IVW stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,067. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.24 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.66.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

