Identiv (INVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Identiv to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Identiv has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. On average, analysts expect Identiv to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INVE stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. Identiv has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Identiv from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

