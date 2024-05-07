Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $176.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. OTR Global reissued a mixed rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC downgraded Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.65.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $118.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. Illumina has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $213.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,178,513 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,531,176,000 after purchasing an additional 210,755 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,878,495 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $957,762,000 after acquiring an additional 302,222 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,736,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $787,725,000 after acquiring an additional 460,649 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 0.6% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $703,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Illumina by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $550,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,267 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

