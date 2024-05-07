IM Cannabis (IMCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect IM Cannabis to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 million. IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 44.25% and a negative net margin of 16.42%.

Get IM Cannabis alerts:

IM Cannabis Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:IMCC traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.78. 121,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,737. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.74. IM Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.