ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $7.81

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.81, but opened at $8.42. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 2,034,420 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing next-generation immuno- and cellular therapies for cancer and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. The company offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine delivery technologies, and natural killer cell therapies.

Further Reading

