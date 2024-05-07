Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Price Performance
NYSE:IMH opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $735,036.90, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.88.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Impac Mortgage
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.