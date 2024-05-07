Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Cut to $104.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $105.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cfra raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Ingersoll Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ingersoll Rand from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.82.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.20. 115,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,277. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $56.49 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.01.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

