Innergex Renewable Energy (INE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Innergex Renewable Energy to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of C$261.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$264.85 million.

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$8.72 on Tuesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.05 and a 1 year high of C$14.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -70.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INE. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.47.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Senior Officer Jean Trudel bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$99,840.00. In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Senior Officer Jean Trudel bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$99,840.00. Also, Director Daniel Lafrance purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.35 per share, with a total value of C$41,750.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $174,975. Company insiders own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

