Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Stock Position Trimmed by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.09% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $8,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EJAN. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EJAN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,118. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.23. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $149.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.