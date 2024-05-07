Insider Buying: London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI) Insider Acquires 125,000 Shares of Stock

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Free Report) insider Warwick Hugh Marshall acquired 125,000 shares of London Finance & Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £53,750 ($67,525.13).
London Finance & Investment Group stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 47 ($0.59). The stock had a trading volume of 55,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,264. The company has a current ratio of 47.62, a quick ratio of 28.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1,466.67 and a beta of 0.44. London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 60 ($0.75).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. London Finance & Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.
London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.
