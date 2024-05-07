Insider Buying: Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Major Shareholder Acquires 4,765 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $41,169.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,438,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,709,331.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,534 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $272,668.62.

On Friday, March 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,666 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,634.16.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.80. 54,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,351. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $8.95.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 118,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

