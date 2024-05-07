Insider Buying: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bradley Lee Soultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,973,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,388. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.03. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 74.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 640,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,793,000 after buying an additional 273,431 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 732,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after buying an additional 191,533 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

