Insider Selling: Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) CFO Sells 59,848 Shares of Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) CFO Heather C. Getz sold 59,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $56,855.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,699,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,495.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Butterfly Network Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BFLY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,454. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $210.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.10.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 47.83% and a negative net margin of 179.09%. The business had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Butterfly Network

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Butterfly Network by 742.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 131,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 584,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

