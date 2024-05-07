Insider Selling: Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) CFO Sells 59,848 Shares of Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) CFO Heather C. Getz sold 59,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $56,855.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,699,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,495.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Butterfly Network Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BFLY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,454. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $210.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.10.
Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 47.83% and a negative net margin of 179.09%. The business had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Butterfly Network
Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Butterfly Network
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.