Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director Sells 12,025 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) Director James R. Tobin sold 12,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $1,503,726.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,152,907.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

TMDX traded down $5.37 on Tuesday, hitting $127.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,704. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $132.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.15 and a beta of 1.87.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,341,000 after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 24,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 355,755 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP raised its position in TransMedics Group by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 414,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after purchasing an additional 182,173 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 31.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMDX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Get Our Latest Report on TransMedics Group

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.