Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director Sells 12,025 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) Director James R. Tobin sold 12,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $1,503,726.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,152,907.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
TransMedics Group Stock Performance
TMDX traded down $5.37 on Tuesday, hitting $127.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,704. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $132.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.15 and a beta of 1.87.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on TMDX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
