Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells 4,163 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 7th, 2024

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWSTGet Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 4,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $154,572.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,935,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of TWST traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.64. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $44.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWSTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TWST

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.