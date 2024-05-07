Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells 4,163 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 4,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $154,572.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,935,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of TWST traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.64. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $44.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

