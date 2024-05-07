Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells 4,163 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 4,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $154,572.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,935,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Twist Bioscience Stock Performance
Shares of TWST traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.64. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $44.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TWST
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.
