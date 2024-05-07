inSure DeFi One Day Volume Reaches $252,608.81 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $141.75 million and approximately $252,608.81 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011670 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001575 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,002.24 or 0.99960790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012992 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008188 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000058 BTC.

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00514856 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $228,503.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.