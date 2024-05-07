Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.010-3.110 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.01-3.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on IART. StockNews.com downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

IART traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $24.50. 1,020,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,755. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.33. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $51.12.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

