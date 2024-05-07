Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The life sciences company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55, Briefing.com reports. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $51.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Citigroup raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Articles

