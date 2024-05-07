Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) PT Lowered to $25.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IART opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 204,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after buying an additional 45,554 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,730 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 451.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,827 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 57,993 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

