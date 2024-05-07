Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Up 0.7%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.45 and last traded at $31.20. 10,217,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 48,000,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08. The firm has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

