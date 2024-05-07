Inter & Co, Inc. (INTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $265.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.81 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 4.16%. On average, analysts expect Inter & Co, Inc. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of INTR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,793. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.47. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $6.44.

Inter & Co, Inc. Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. Inter & Co, Inc.’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTR. Citigroup lowered Inter & Co, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.30 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

