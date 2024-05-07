Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $131.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.17.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,832 shares of company stock worth $21,499,127. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

