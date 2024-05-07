International Business Machines Co. (IBM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.67 on June 10th

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 1.67 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66.

International Business Machines has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. International Business Machines has a dividend payout ratio of 63.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $10.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.9%.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $168.64 on Tuesday. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

