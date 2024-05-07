International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Announces Earnings Results

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 2.3 %

IFF opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.76.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

