International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Announces Earnings Results

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 2.3 %
IFF opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.94%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About International Flavors & Fragrances
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.
