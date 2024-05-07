Internet Computer (ICP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $131.57 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $5.98 billion and $131.57 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $12.91 or 0.00020165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00057699 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011975 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00014432 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 518,305,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,533,528 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

