Internet Computer Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for $12.49 or 0.00019892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and $102.13 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00056736 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00014468 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007491 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 518,336,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,564,941 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

