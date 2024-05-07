inTEST (NYSE:INTT) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Lake Street Capital

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th.

inTEST stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $10.78. 198,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,720. The stock has a market cap of $134.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26. inTEST has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 million. inTEST had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $258,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,755.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 21,500 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $258,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,755.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 113,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 67,561 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in inTEST by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 359,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 118,449 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in inTEST in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in inTEST by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

