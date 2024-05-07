Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $638.78 and last traded at $638.23. Approximately 190,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,225,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $634.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.23.

Intuit Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $636.97 and a 200 day moving average of $607.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 60,534.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,609,000 after acquiring an additional 472,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

