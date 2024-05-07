Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.13

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.13 and last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 427002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.1095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
