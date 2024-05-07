Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,227,957 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 597,464 shares.The stock last traded at $24.51 and had previously closed at $23.78.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $795.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.54.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBA. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the first quarter worth $134,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.