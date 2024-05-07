Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Major Shareholder Buys $22,121.94 in Stock

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $22,121.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,875,840 shares in the company, valued at $28,930,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,973 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $29,551.62.

On Friday, April 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,333 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $133,463.33.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,342 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $115,801.82.

On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,373 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $106,012.06.

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,652 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $280,667.80.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:VPV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,929. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $10.28.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.0% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

