Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 787,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,677 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up about 1.4% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $40,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 224,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 65,033 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 496,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,761,000 after purchasing an additional 80,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 524.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,198,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,781,000 after buying an additional 1,846,484 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Paul Damon & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000.

OMFL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.29. 330,909 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.2461 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

