Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 480.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.79. 2,349,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,532,226. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.13. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

