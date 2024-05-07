Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 469.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 709,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,380,000 after acquiring an additional 584,497 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 394.9% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 23,659 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 261.0% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 449.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,266,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

