Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 7th (AAWH, AGEN, CART, CLSK, CMPR, CRNT, DAWN, DDOG, DIS, ESPR)

Posted by on May 7th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 7th:

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $113.00 target price on the stock.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $5.25 target price on the stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

