Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 7th (AAWH, AGEN, CART, CLSK, CMPR, CRNT, DAWN, DDOG, DIS, ESPR)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 7th:

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART)

had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $113.00 target price on the stock.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $5.25 target price on the stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

