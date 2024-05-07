Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,070,639. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Barclays raised their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

