Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.57. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61.

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $588,538.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 177,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $2,699,979.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,691,475.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $588,538.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,976.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,642. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRWD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

